Short Interest in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Drops By 17.2%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 43,105,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days. Currently, 47.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.58 and a beta of 1.81. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANGI. Benchmark began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Aegis decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,474 shares of company stock worth $172,497 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

