Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $489.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $439.41.

Shares of SHOP opened at $629.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of -567.47 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a one year low of $216.62 and a one year high of $644.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

