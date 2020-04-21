Shivom (OMX) Price Tops $0.0013

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded up 162.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Shivom has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $15.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 162.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.04512420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

