Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 1,249,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $495.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.49. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

