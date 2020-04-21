ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

