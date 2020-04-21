ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a positive rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $344.36.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $302.46 on Friday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average of $287.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after buying an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $316,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

