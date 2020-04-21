Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SIC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 120,533 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $489,000.

