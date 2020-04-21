SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE SEAS opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $852.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.02. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

