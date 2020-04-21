Scotiabank Trims NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NWH.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.17. 205,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.56.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

