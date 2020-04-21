Scotiabank Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$48.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the company’s current price.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Linamar stock traded down C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.30. The company had a trading volume of 303,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$24.57 and a 52 week high of C$53.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Linamar will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Csaba Havasi sold 1,800 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.37, for a total value of C$58,266.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,981,510.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

