Scotiabank Increases Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $81.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$45.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.