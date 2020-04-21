Scotiabank Cuts Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to $14.00

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.84% from the stock’s previous close.

HRUFF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 28,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at December 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

