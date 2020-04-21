Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $85.00. 6,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,121. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.