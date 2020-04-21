Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.08 ($102.42).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €85.66 ($99.60) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.87.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.