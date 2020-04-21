Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,529 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after acquiring an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after acquiring an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.36. 529,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

