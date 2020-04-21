Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,812 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. 15,453,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,008,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

