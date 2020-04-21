Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 299 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

