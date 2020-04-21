Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, FIX increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 12,723,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,825,066. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

