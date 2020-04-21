Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.89 on Tuesday, reaching $232.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.