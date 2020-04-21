Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,241,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

