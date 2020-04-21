Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $81.07. 9,359,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184,204. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

