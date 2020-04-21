Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.65. 6,902,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,590,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

