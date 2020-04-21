Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.58).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.08 ($7.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.34. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

