Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SAVP stock opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Friday. Savannah Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.92. The company has a market cap of $88.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.09.
About Savannah Petroleum
