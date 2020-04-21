Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SAVP stock opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.12) on Friday. Savannah Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.92. The company has a market cap of $88.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.09.

Get Savannah Petroleum alerts:

About Savannah Petroleum

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.