Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

