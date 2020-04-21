Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Short Interest Update

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 1,653,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 539,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Sanmina stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 33,601 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sanmina by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

