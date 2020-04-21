SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $14.40 on Friday. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

