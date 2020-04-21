salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,666 shares of company stock worth $65,671,207. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $13.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.19. 3,036,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,766,750. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.99, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

