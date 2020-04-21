Sailer Financial LLC Sells 864 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sailer Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.3% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.90. 2,109,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,466. The firm has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

