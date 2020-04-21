Sailer Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sailer Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 29,413,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,830,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

