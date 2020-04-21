Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 315,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

RYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 3,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,547. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson acquired 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.