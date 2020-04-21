RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPT. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of RPT opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.29%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,797,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 520,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the period.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.