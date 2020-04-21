Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $131.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

