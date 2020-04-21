Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.81.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $183,146.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

