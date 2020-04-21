Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 45,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,499. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71.

