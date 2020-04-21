Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,965 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in VF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after acquiring an additional 511,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in VF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after buying an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 38,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.