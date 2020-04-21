Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 255 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

