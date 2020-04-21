Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,187 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 21,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,297. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

