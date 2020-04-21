Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.69. 68,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

