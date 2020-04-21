Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.07. 106,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,562. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

