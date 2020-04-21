Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.93. 1,056,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,983. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

