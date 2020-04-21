Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 725 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.