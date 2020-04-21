Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 46,800 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 129.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $18,390,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,152,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 1,127,713 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 1,228,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 627,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

FSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,526. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,560 shares of company stock worth $237,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

