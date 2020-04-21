Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 33,500 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 136.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Man Group plc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,971 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Prospect Capital by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,231 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Prospect Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $785,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,561,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $20,801,379.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,789,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 140,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.