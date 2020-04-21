Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

