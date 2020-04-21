Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $56,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81.

