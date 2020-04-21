Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 12,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,168. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

