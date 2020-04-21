Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,545 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 606.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,731 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,109.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,654,121. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

