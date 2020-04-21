Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 83.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.00. 46,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,917. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

