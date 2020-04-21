Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.18.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

